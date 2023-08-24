SF police union says Mission District bakery not allowing to serve officers

The San Francisco Police Officer’s Association is speaking out after they say a bakery in the Mission District has a "no cops allowed" policy.

The SFPOA posted the incident happened at Reem’s California location in the Mission District. The restaurant has two locations in San Francisco, including one inside the Ferry Building.

NO COPS ALLOWED. That’s the confirmed policy of the bakery chain Reem’s. One of our officers was denied service last weekend because he was in uniform. Reem’s confirms that they will not serve anyone armed and in uniform. Presumably, this includes members of the US Military. pic.twitter.com/0cDzEV0D68 — San Francisco POA (@SanFranciscoPOA) August 24, 2023

SFPOA President Tracy McCray claims one officer encountered anti-police bigotry last weekend.

“He was told by one of the workers there that they had a policy where they didn’t serve people in uniform who were armed,” McCray said. “You know, I was just like 'here we go again,' you know, with this crap, basically.”

NBC Bay Area reached out to Reem's but did not hear back.

