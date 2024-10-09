San Francisco

SFPD investigates vandalism at Manny's cafe as hate crime

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco police are now investigating the vandalism at Manny's cafe as a hate crime.

The vandalism happened as a large pro-Palestinian demonstration was wrapping up nearby on Sunday.

Video posted on social media appeared to show the suspect, a man with his face covered, spray painting on the walls of Manny’s, which is a Jewish-owned cafe in the city’s Mission District.

Police have not yet made an arrest.

