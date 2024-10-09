SFPD investigates vandalism at Manny's cafe as hate crime

San Francisco police are now investigating the vandalism at Manny's cafe as a hate crime.
The vandalism happened as a large pro-Palestinian demonstration was wrapping up nearby on Sunday.
Video posted on social media appeared to show the suspect, a man with his face covered, spray painting on the walls of Manny’s, which is a Jewish-owned cafe in the city’s Mission District.
Police have not yet made an arrest.
