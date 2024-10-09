SFPD investigates vandalism at Manny's cafe as hate crime

San Francisco police are now investigating the vandalism at Manny's cafe as a hate crime.

The vandalism happened as a large pro-Palestinian demonstration was wrapping up nearby on Sunday.

Video posted on social media appeared to show the suspect, a man with his face covered, spray painting on the walls of Manny’s, which is a Jewish-owned cafe in the city’s Mission District.

Police have not yet made an arrest.

We have released our latest statement regarding the vandalism incident that occurred at a business located on the 3000 block of 16th Street. This vandalism is being investigated as hate-related.



Anyone with info is asked to contact us at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411… pic.twitter.com/wVO68DkyUV — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 8, 2024