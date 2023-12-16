San Francisco

San Francisco residents prepare for looming storms

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

While the skies remained clear Saturday, San Francisco residents prepared for storms expected on Sunday by picking up sandbags near the Marina Green. 

“We just wanted to be prepared because it’s the first semi-big storm coming,” said Alice Ng. 

San Francisco Public Works partnered with Supervisor Catherine Stefani to hand out sandbags to residents on Friday and Saturday. 

Last winter, atmospheric rivers unleashed heavy downpours onto the Bay Area. 

Flooding isn’t anticipated over the next week, according to the city, but there are low lying areas that are prone to flooding. 

Crews plan to continue clearing storm drains and keep an eye on that. 

The city also encourages residents and property owners to be prepared. 

Lee Snyder, who manages Brownie’s Hardware, said they’ve received a fair number of calls in the last few days. 

“Caulking for the windows. Henry’s Wet Patch for the roof. A lot of the rain suits. But a lot of people, once it starts pouring, they will get the water barriers,” Lee said. 

Lee added that the store tried to be proactive and stay stocked up. 

Across town, at the Public Works operation yard, San Francisco residents and businesses can also find sandbags Monday through Saturday.

