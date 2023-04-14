San Francisco Restaurant Week Returns

San Francisco Restaurant Week has returned for another year.

There are nearly 200 restaurants to choose from whether you want a fancy dinner or a casual to-go meal.

In Chinatown, there are 30 restaurants to choose from, like Golden King Vietnamese Restaurant on Clay Street. It's one of the many cuisine options for visitors to try out.

Golden King Vietnamese owner Philip Vong has been running his restaurant for more than 20 years.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“It’s been really hard for everyone. We try to hold onto it, come back to Chinatown,” he said.

Non-Profits Chinatown Volunteer Coalition and BeChinatown partnered with the Golden Gate Restaurant Association to make this happen.

San Francisco Restaurant Week goes until April 23.

For participating restaurants in San Francisco, visit sfrestaurantweek.com and for restaurants participating in Chinatown, visit chinatownvolunteercoalition.org.