San Francisco, Santa Clara, Marin Counties Moved to Orange Reopening Tier

By NBC Bay Area staff

California on Tuesday moved San Francisco, Santa Clara and Marin counties to the orange reopening tier, allowing for the further easing of capacity restrictions at various businesses, including restaurants and gyms.

The orange tier changes are expected to take effect as early as Wednesday.

Here's a look at the indoor capacity limits for businesses in counties in the orange tier:

  • Museums, zoos and aquariums: 50%
  • Places of worship: 50%
  • Movie theaters: 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer
  • Gyms and fitness centers: 25%
  • Restaurants: 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer
  • Wineries, breweries and distilleries: 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer
  • Family entertainment centers: 25%

To see what else changes in the orange tier, check out the chart below.

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20512404-dimmer-framework-september_2020

San Francisco, Marin and Santa Clara join San Mateo as the second, third and fourth Bay Area counties to move into the orange tier.

All other Bay Area counties are currently in the more-restrictive red tier.

