San Francisco

1 dead, 4 injured in San Francisco Tenderloin shooting

By Bay City News

A man died and four other people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at 2:34 a.m. to the shooting reported in the area of Hyde and Turk streets and arrived to find four men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, San Francisco police said.

All five victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and one of the men succumbed to his injuries there. His name was not immediately available.

Police have not announced an arrest or released any suspect details in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

