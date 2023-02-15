SF City Leaders Hold Town Hall Meeting Following Deadly House Fire, Explosion

It was a standing room only meeting in San Francisco’s Sunset District Wednesday night, as it was reserved strictly for those whose homes were damaged by last Thursday’s explosion on 22nd Avenue between Moraga and Noriega.

The meeting was closed to everyone else including the media.

“There are things that the city can do to help these folks, and I brought together all of the relevant department heads to speak directly to the residents and we’ll follow up with them, said San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio.

Emergency management, fire and police leaders addressed the crowd.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“If we need them, we can give them a call. Some people want security out here right now. Too much traffic driving by and people looking, and we’re worried about our properties too,” said San Francisco resident Jack Noriega.

The residents who live right next-door to the house that exploded said they were renting, and lost 90% of everything they owned. They've since moved in with friends, and were at the meeting and left with a very positive attitude.

“We heard a way to cut through red tape to receive direct support from the department heads. People they’re putting in charge of this particular incident, that was useful,” said Garth of San Francisco.

Earlier Wednesday, NBC Bay Area learned the name of the woman killed in the house explosion as 51-year-old Rita Price. Her caregiver was seriously injured, her children were at school that day.

Also in court for arraignment, Darron Price, the man neighbors said was the Rita Price’s husband. He’s accused of several felonies, including manslaughter, child endangerment and manufacturing a controlled substance-allegedly making hash oil when the ingredients ignited.

The judge allowed cameras in court, but would not allow the media to show the defendant's face. San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins said she’ll push to keep Darron Price behind bars during the trial.

“We want to the community understands that we are taking this case very seriously. We had one loss of could have had more than one loss of life,” she said.

Darron Price’s arraignment was rescheduled for Friday.