‘Neckdown' traffic installation causes confusion in San Francisco

A new traffic installation on a busy street in San Francisco's Sunset District is getting plenty of reactions from drivers and residents.

The city's first "neckdown" traffic installation is on Kirkham Street, between 9th and 10th avenues, and designed to force drivers to slow down to a crawl when there is oncoming traffic because they have to share a single lane to pass through.

"I think it's an accident waiting to happen because you're putting people head-on," neighbor Don Houston said. "I've never seen one before."

Houston said he misses when Kirkham Street was designated a slow street. He understands the need to slow people down since it has been reopened to cars, but does not like the design of the neckdown.

Some drivers said the traffic installation is dangerous and some drivers are making it known they want it removed.

"They become very upset and kind of irate, screaming and yelling and horn honking and knocking the signs over," neighbor Lorraine Carrol said of drivers frustrated with the new installation. "But I don't see it as a problem. I see it as a benefit."

Some neighbors said the new traffic installation seems to be effective at keeping people from speeding through the neighborhood.

Carrol said even though some drivers tend to scream and honk, they do slow down, which is good because drivers used to speed through the area and made the street dangerous.

The neckdown traffic installation is a pilot project through the summer. Transportation officials are studying how effective it is to help decide if they will install others

"I think it depends if it's going to work or not, and that is why I think it is important to give it a try," said Viktoriya Wise, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency's director of street. "I also just want to recognize sometimes it takes an adjustment for drivers."