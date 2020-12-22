San Francisco Wants Stimulus Money in Hands of Small Businesses Quickly

As President Donald Trump and Congress continue to play tug-of-war with a new stimulus bill, many local politicians and businesses say it's time to end the debate. In fact, some businesses worry the relief will all arrive too late.

San Francisco city leaders on Tuesday said they're trying to change that by acting as quickly and aggressively as possible to get the money to the businesses that really need it – something many say didn't happen with the first round of stimulus cash.

"We're calling for an emergency plan to step in to provide additional grants and loans," Supervisor Matt Haney said.

The city's board of supervisors says even after millions of dollars in loans and tax waivers, much more is needed to keep small shops open.

"The federal government just came out, said that they're going to deploy additional PPP loans for businesses. I want to make sure that we're ready to get those in the hands of businesses and to support them," Haney said.

Some local businesses say the new funds could be the only hope for surviving the pandemic.

"So what we need now is we need grants, we need things that are going to remove financial burdens permanently until we can really get back on our feet," small business owner Dave Karraker said.

Politicians say they're on board and optimistic.

"There are some real bright lights for our city, including support for our small businesses through the extension of the PPP loans," Mayor London Breed said. "And it's supposed to be a lot easier for small businesses to apply than it was the first time."