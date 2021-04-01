San Francisco Woman Traveled a Distance to Get COVID-19 Shot

How far are you willing to travel to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Some Californians are willing to drive many miles even all the way to Roseville. While others are getting in an airplane to get their vaccination.

San Francisco resident Tracy Ebanks told NBC Bay Area Thursday that she was willing to do whatever it took to get vaccinated.

Her job requires a lot of travel and she has a preexisting condition. But Ebanks said she couldn’t get an appointment near home.

“Once I was eligible, I looked at all the testing centers, vaccine centers in San Francisco and there just weren’t any so I started looking further and further,” she said.

The small business consultant searched online day and night. Ebanks was on a work trip in Guatemala when she finally managed to book an appointment in Petaluma.

She then cut her trip short, flying 2500 miles from Guatemala City to San Francisco and finally driving an hour and a half to Petaluma where she got her first dose on Tuesday.

“I would have driven anywhere or flown from China or from anywhere else to get it,” Ebanks said.

People across the Bay Area are making treks to wherever they need to get the vaccine.

Ebanks said it takes a lot of legwork to find an appointment but urges others to keep trying

“You just have to be persistent but there are vaccines out there. You just must really do your homework.”

Persistence and determination paid off for Ebanks. She said she will get her second dose at the end of the month.

“I’m elated I couldn’t be happier,” Ebanks said. “For me it meant everything it means everything for so many different reasons.”