An adult is in critical condition after they were rescued from a two-alarm structure fire in San Francisco, officials said.

The Monday afternoon blaze was reported on the 1500 block of Cabrillo Street in San Francisco's Richmond District.

2nd Alarm 1502-1508 Cabrillo (3 Story multi residential complex) #Cabrillofire https://t.co/MUSdPmoXY9 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 23, 2019

Authorities advise residents to avoid the area. The blaze is just west of Park Presidio Boulevard and north of Golden Gate Park.