Three Arrested in SF's Chinatown Laundromat Attack

San Francisco officers arrested three suspects early Wednesday after investigators connected the trio to a violent robbery that happened last month at a laundromat in Chinatown.

According to police, officers took the three into custody after serving a search warrant at a home in Antioch. Officers arrested Calvin Berschell, Jason Orozco and Nolowde Beshears, all 19 years old, on suspicion of burglary, robbery, elder abuse, false imprisonment, assault, conspiracy and credit card fraud, police said.

At the scene, officers also found evidence linking them to the Feb. 23 robbery, including clothing, a window punch tool and firearms, according to police.

The victim in the robbery at a laundromat in the 1200 block of Mason Street, a 67-year-old man, told officers three suspects threw him on the ground, assaulted him and then took his belongings, including cash, credit cards and his phone, before fleeing.

The victim was hospitalized for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, according to police. After arresting Orozco, Berschell and Beshears, investigators learned the trio was also wanted in connection with multiple auto burglaries nearby that happened the same day the robbery occurred, police said.

Investigators are continuing to look into the robbery and auto burglaries and anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the text message.