San Francisco's 4/20 event at Golden Gate Park canceled

San Francisco's 4/20 Hippie Hill event at Golden Gate Park has been canceled, according to organizers.

According to a message on the event's official website, citywide budget cutbacks, the climate of the cannabis industry and the economy are reasons organizers are unable to secure enough financial backing for a safe, clean event.

The event held on April 20, celebrating marijuana in all its forms, typically draws tens of thousands of people and vendors for the festival.

Oragnizers said the event would be back in 2025.