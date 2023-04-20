20,000 Expected for 4/20 Festival at Golden Gate Park

It's 4/20, and San Francisco on Thursday once again plays host to the largest free cannabis event in California.

Festivities take place throughout the day at Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park, where the city expects about 20,000 people to show up, and the event culminates at 4:20 p.m. with a mass smoke out. The event officially starts at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m.

This is the second year that onsite cannabis sales are legal at the 4/20 event. The San Francisco Parks and Rec Department and Office of Cannabis have been working for months with organizers to keep the city-sanctioned event safe and peaceful.

A representative from the city said the event was hugely successful last year, coming off a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"It's always a peaceful event, but it draws about 20,000 people, so its been a massive coordinating effort between the city and the organizer," said Tamara Barak Aparton of the Parks and Rec Department.

There will be 100 security guards, 163 portable toilets, extra parking patrol officers, and of course, a robust cleanup crew. The city is encouraging people to take public transportation rather than drive, so there is free Muni shuttles available.

Because there will be cannabis sales and consumption, nobody under 21 will be allowed within the fenced-in area at Golden Gate Park.