Crews battle 4-alarm structure fire in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Firefighters were battling a four-alarm structure fire Tuesday morning that affected four neighboring buildings in San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood, according to the SF Fire Department.

The fire was first reported around 6 a.m. in the area of Oak Street and Octavia Boulevard, SFFD said.

No injuries were immediately reported, but a number of people were displaced according to fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson.

The building where the blaze started reportedly was under construction, and video of the scene shows flames causing a partial collapse of structure.

Evacuations were ordered for those four neighboring buildings impacted by flames, smoke and water, a fire official said.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to provide aid to those displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

