San Francisco

49ers-Bills viewing party at San Francisco's Thrive City

Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 for a viewing party at Thrive City outside Chase Center

By NBC Bay Area staff

Calling all Faithful! It’s time to show up for your team as they take on the Buffalo Bills! If you are looking for a place to view the game, join us at Thrive City at Chase Center!

WHO

NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48 and NBC Sports Bay Area invite you for some Sunday football excitement!

WHAT

Sunday Night Football Viewing Party – San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills

WHEN

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at 5 p.m.

WHERE

Thrive City at Chase Center

1725 Third St., San Francisco, California, 94158

HOW

Reserve your spot here

