crime

72-Year-Old Shopkeeper Stabbed in San Francisco

NBC Universal, Inc.

A popular San Francisco neighborhood shopkeeper survived a stabbing but was left with life-changing injuries.  

Petros Yohannes, 72, was arranging widow repairs at the Franklin Market in Russian Hill last Wednesday morning when a man who asked to use a bathroom refused to leave.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

His family says the suspect pushed the store owner and then pulled a weapon.

Local

northern california wildfires 1 hour ago

Crews Battle Wildfire in Yolo County

Richmond 56 mins ago

Richmond Offers $2,500 Reward to Residents Who Report Illegal Fireworks

“This injury has changed his life forever,” said the victim’s daughter Katerina Yohannes. “He was stabbed in his left eye, in his arm repeatedly, in his chest as well.”

She said her father will likely lose his eye.

Petros has operated the neighborhood store for 25 years but has recently talked about retiring because he no longer felt safe after several break-in attempts.

Police say officers arrested 30-year-old Donovan Catron Monday while investigating an attempted robbery and recognized him from the stabbing crime bulletin.

The district attorney's office says it plans to file charges in the case.

This article tagged under:

crimeSan FranciscostabbingRussian Hill
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us