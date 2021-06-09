72-Year-Old Shopkeeper Stabbed in San Francisco

A popular San Francisco neighborhood shopkeeper survived a stabbing but was left with life-changing injuries.

Petros Yohannes, 72, was arranging widow repairs at the Franklin Market in Russian Hill last Wednesday morning when a man who asked to use a bathroom refused to leave.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

His family says the suspect pushed the store owner and then pulled a weapon.

“This injury has changed his life forever,” said the victim’s daughter Katerina Yohannes. “He was stabbed in his left eye, in his arm repeatedly, in his chest as well.”

She said her father will likely lose his eye.

Petros has operated the neighborhood store for 25 years but has recently talked about retiring because he no longer felt safe after several break-in attempts.

Police say officers arrested 30-year-old Donovan Catron Monday while investigating an attempted robbery and recognized him from the stabbing crime bulletin.

The district attorney's office says it plans to file charges in the case.