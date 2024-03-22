Outrage in SF over probation sentence in 94-year-old woman's assault

Outraged community members in San Francisco are rallying Friday morning to oppose the probation sentence of a man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a 94-year-old woman in 2021.

The case of Anh "Peng" Taylor's stabbing got a lot of attention as it was one of many unprovoked attacks on Asian American Pacific Islander seniors during the pandemic.

Taylor was hospitalized after the attack in front of her Post Street apartment in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.