95-Year-Old Woman Stabbed in San Francisco: Police

The woman is expected to survive, police said

By NBC Bay Area staff

A 95-year-old woman was stabbed in San Francisco Wednesday morning, police said.

The woman, who is Asian, was taken to a hospital following the apparent "unprovoked" attack, police said. She is expected to survive.

The stabbing happened around 10:15 a.m. along the 800 block of Post Street, according to police. Responding officers found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

