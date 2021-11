All lanes of northbound U.S. 101 near Vermont Street in San Francisco have reopened in the wake of a crash that killed one person in the early hours of the morning Friday.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. A Sig-Alert was issued and all lanes of northbound U.S. 101 were blocked and traffic diverted to Cesar Chavez Street.

All lanes of northbound U.S. 101 reopened around 6 a.m.