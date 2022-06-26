BART Increasing Service on Sunday for SF Pride Parade

It's no secret that BART is usually the most popular way to get to San Francisco during Pride festivities, which can make for some packed cars.

This year, BART says it is increasing service on Sunday in anticipation of the 52nd Annual SF Pride Parade and Celebration.

BART will open at 8 a.m. and will run five-line service until 8 p.m., adding special event trains if it is warranted, the agency said. After 8 p.m., the trains will go down to 3-line service.

BART is thrilled to participate in the Pride parade for the first time since 2019. More on our expanded service plan for today: https://t.co/ZetRwJwoh5 pic.twitter.com/VpFZn6vvrM — BART (@SFBART) June 26, 2022

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Market and Beale Streets in downtown San Francisco, near the Embarcadero Station. The parade ends at Market and 8th Streets, near the Civic Center Station.

Riders should expect company, with large crowds at Embarcadero and Civic Center. If possible, riders should use Montgomery or Powell Street Stations and avoid the stops on the parade's beginning and end.

BART reminds riders that masks are required. When boarding trains, move to the center so as to accommodate as many people in a train as safely as possible.

One more thing-- look for the BARTmobile in the parade, ridden by BART employees, their families, and friends.