Bay Area sends additional crews to help with wildfire relief on Maui

The Bay Area is sendng more help for the people impacted by the wildfires on Maui, with 10 San Francisco firefighters scheduled to depart Tuesday morning from Oakland.

The firefighters are volunteering their time in an effort spearheaded by Stan Lee, president of the Asian Firefighters Association.

The crew was scheduled to leave at 9:10 a.m. on Southwest Flight 5414 out of Oakland, and they're slated to return Aug. 29.

