Beer Week Returns to San Francisco

San Francisco beer week kicks off Friday.

The event is back from a brief in-person hiatus last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 200 venues are participating across the region in the 10-day celebration of all things beer.

Organizers said the festival is one of the top selling times of the year for craft beer in the Bay Area and comes as many businesses suffer financial losses due to COVID.

Five events are scheduled Friday to kick off the week-long event. The festival runs through Feb. 20.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sfbeerweek.org.