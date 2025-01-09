Daniel Lurie sworn in as San Francisco's new mayor

Nonprofit founder and political newcomer Daniel Lurie was formally sworn in Wednesday as San Francisco's 46th mayor.

Lurie was sworn into office by Jessie Peterson, a San Francisco resident and state public defender. He then took to the microphone to address the thousands who came out to see the inauguration.

Lurie's speech touched on several of the themes from his campaign. He said he'll prioritize resolving the city's fentanyl crisis. He said tough decisions have to be made about the city's massive budget deficit but pledged not to cut any public safety jobs or nursing jobs. And in a city that's been ridiculed for its bureaucracy, he also pledged better efficiency.

"The era of a new restaurant going through 40 inspections and receiving 50 different answers is over," he said. "That's our promise to you."

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, former California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris and Lurie's wife Becca Prowda were among those who spoke at the event.

In the audience, every seat was taken while many others stood for the entire event, which started on time.

Political supporters said they're optimistic but also realistic about the new Lurie administration.

"Daniel Lurie is someone the entire city can trust, believe in," former state senator Mark Leno said. "He's got a hell of a job ahead of him."

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said she hopes Lurie will help not just by backing law enforcement officers but also by bringing change to other city departments.

"My big ask of the mayor right now is for a more robust public health strategy that doesn't simply embrace public drug use or people taking their own time to figure out when they want help," she said.

Jenkins said drug treatment infrastructure needs to be built.

Following the inauguration, Lurie slipped away from the crowds to sign the official documents needed to formally take office. Everyone was then invited into city hall for a reception. The inaugural event inside city hall included food, commemorative mugs and a place for supporters to write wishes for the city.

Now that Lurie is mayor, his supporters said they are cautiously optimistic that he can deliver on the promises he made on the campaign trail and reiterated during his speech.

"When he discussed his plans for the fentanyl crisis here in San Francisco, that's pretty much what I wanted to hear," resident Deltrice Boyd said.

San Francisco’s Chinatown hosted a community banquet, a special night market and a community-led celebration for new mayor Daniel Lurie on Wednesday night. Gia Vang reports.