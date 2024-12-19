22-story development proposed in San Francisco' Sunset District

A new pitch to bring more housing to San Francisco's Sunset District was filed earlier this week.

The developers' proposal at 2700 Sloat Blvd. includes 446 units, including 94 studios, 173 one-bedrooms, 120 two-bedrooms, and 59 three-bedroom apartments.

A 50-story tower was proposed at the same location but rejected a few months ago. According to principal architect Strachen Forgen, the new proposal would be two buildings and include more affordable housing than the previously proposed tower.

"There will be 207 units that are affordable senior housing. And then, 239 units are market-rate condominiums," Forgen said.

SCB's proposed development would also include 47,000 square feet of private open space, 52 parking spots, 10,453 square feet of retail, and 217 bike parking spaces.

At its highest, the development would be 22 stories. The idea, per Forgen, would be to have the tallest portion of the twoer facing Sloat Blvd, then have it step down to six stories facing the neighborhood.

"We do a lot of housing in the city and I think it's really important that we provide housing to meet the demands," Forgen said. "It's a very expensive place to live, and it will only get more expensive if we don't do projects to provide housing. And in particular, in this case, affordable housing."

However, residents said they think development in the area isn't the right way to meet demand.

"This is a bad idea because this whole area is basically housing," said David Ballard. "Now you want to turn it into monsters on the block."

Residents added that the development would change the aesthetic of the neighborhood.

"People here are like, they're used to the aesthetic of this neighborhood of these low-rise buildings and stuff," said Yahir Palmas. "People are definitely concerned that the characteristics of the neighborhood that they like are going to disappear with these high-rise buildings."