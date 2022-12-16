Dog Abandoned at SFO Finds New Home With United Employee

Polaris the dog was abandoned at San Francisco International Airport earlier this fall. Thanks to a United Airlines employee, the pup now has a new place to call home.

Polaris arrived at the airport with a traveler from an international destination, but the traveler continued on without him.

United ensured that Polaris completed the requirements to enter the United States, and together with the San Francisco SPCA, teamed up to find Polaris a forever home.

"Sometimes we deal with the craziest of situations," United Director of Customer Service Vincent Passafiume said. "This was probably one of the oddest we've ever dealt with and also one of the most challenging. To be able to get the outcome that we did as a team and see that Polaris will go home to a family that will give him a good life is really a special moment for me."

Almost 30 United employees applied to adopt Polaris.