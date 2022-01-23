Dog Rescued From Cliff at Fort Funston

San Francisco Fire Department firefighters rappelled down a cliff at Fort Funston Saturday afternoon to rescue a dog named Duke.
The tan and black mixed breed dog fell part way down the steep cliff around 2:45 p.m., the department said, and was stuck clinging to a depression in the rocks.
A rescuer was lowered down the cliff to secure the dog in a harness and take it down to the beach safely.
The ordeal was documented in photos and a video on the department's Twitter feed.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News