Dog Rescued From Cliff at Fort Funston

By Bay City News

Credit to San Francisco Fire Department

San Francisco Fire Department firefighters rappelled down a cliff at Fort Funston Saturday afternoon to rescue a dog named Duke.

The tan and black mixed breed dog fell part way down the steep cliff around 2:45 p.m., the department said, and was stuck clinging to a depression in the rocks.

A rescuer was lowered down the cliff to secure the dog in a harness and take it down to the beach safely.

The ordeal was documented in photos and a video on the department's Twitter feed.

