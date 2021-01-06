crime

Dog Stolen, Owner Attacked in San Francisco's Russian Hill Neighborhood

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 30-year-old woman was left with non life-threatening injuries after she was attacked and had her puppy stolen in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery on the 1700 block of Hyde Street shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, the victim told them she was walking her French bulldog Chloe when three men approached them.

One of the men hit her in the face several times, took the dog and jumped into a car and took off, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 1-415-575-4444, callers may remain anonymous.

