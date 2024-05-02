San Francisco

Downtown First Thursdays offers new hope to struggling SF merchants

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco's Downtown First Thursdays kicks off with high hopes that it will revitalize an area that has struggled since the start of the pandemic.

The goal of the block party is to get thousands of people downtown, specifically on Second Street between Market and Howard streets, an area that has experienced a wave of retail closures and businesses leaving.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us