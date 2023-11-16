Dozens of protesters arrested after stopping traffic on Bay Bridge

Protesters on Thursday shut down the westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge, demanding that President Joe Biden call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The protesters, all of whom were later arrested, locked arms across all lanes of traffic east of Treasure Island and displayed a banner reading "Biden Harris: Ceasefire Now," according to organizers.

Some of the protesters also held a “die-in,” covering their bodies in white sheets and placards that read “11,000 dead."

Police, sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol units responded to the scene and were making arrests. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were arrested, though the CHP said all the protesters were taken into custody.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

At least five tow trucks were at the scene trying to tow away the protesters' vehicles.

There was no estimated time for reopening the lanes, the CHP said.

Developing; check back here for updates.