Ex-Calif. State Sen. Leland Yee Moved to Halfway House

Disgraced former California Sen. Leland Yee is out of prison and living in a Sacramento halfway house.

Yee, 71, was sentenced in 2016 to five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in racketeering.

The former senator was convicted of soliciting and accepting bribes in exchange for providing help from Sacramento and conspiring to import weapons and ammunition into the United States.

Yee was arrested in 2014 as part of an organized crime probe centered in San Francisco's Chinatown that ensnared Raymond "Shrimp Boy" Chow, the head of the Chinese fraternal organization the Ghee Kung Tong, and others. A jury convicted Chow in 2016 of racketeering, murder and scores of other crimes.

NBC Bay Area was the first to report on the FBI raid and public corruption arrest.

Yee is scheduled to leave the halfway house in June, when he will walk out a free man.