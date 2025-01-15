San Francisco

Fees waived for SF SPCA puppy adoptions to help free up space for LA animals

By Kiley Russell | Bay City News

The San Francisco SPCA is offering free puppy adoptions for a limited time in order to free up space for animals being sent out of the wildfire zones in the Los Angeles area.

With the shelter preparing to receive 30 dogs and cats Wednesday, the need for space is growing.

"Many shelters in the affected areas were already over capacity before the fires began," said Jennifer Scarlett, CEO of the San Francisco SPCA. "In San Francisco, we're able to transfer their existing shelter animals to our shelter, so that they can maintain space for displaced pets closer to home, maximizing the chance of reunion with their families."

While 71 animals, including 25 puppies, found homes over the weekend, the SF SPCA anticipates the need for even more space as additional animals arrive from Southern California in the coming days.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 30 four-legged evacuees will arrive at Moffett Federal Airfield in Santa Clara County in the care of Amelia Air Rescue, a nonprofit that flies rescue pets to new families.

They will then be driven to the SPCA facility in San Francisco.

In addition to providing the no-adoption fee incentive for puppies, the shelter is calling in volunteers to help foster animals in its care.

People interested in fostering can visit volunteers.sfspca.org and select the "Don't have a login? Apply Now" option. No prior training is required.

In addition to the SF SPCA, other shelters around the Bay Area have been working overtime to accommodate an influx of animals from Southern California.

A team from the East Bay SPCA brought back 10 dogs from the Los Angeles County Animal Care Center in Lancaster over the weekend and SPCA Monterey County also has a skilled animal rescue team ready to assist in the fire areas once it is requested.

Also, Peace of Mind Dog Rescue of Pacific Grove brought back four dogs over the weekend.

