Finding New Tech Jobs a Focus at Salesforce Conference

By Scott Budman

At a Salesforce conference in San Francisco, a lot of the focus is on getting people their next job.

As large companies cut jobs, conferences like these are key to connecting those who need a job with those who have them.

"I think you're seeing we're at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence, customer relationship management, data," Salesforce Executive Vice President Colin Fleming said. "I think you're seeing this really nexus of forces coming together to really kind of bring another wave of energy back to the tech industry here."

