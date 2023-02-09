Watch Live: Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Blaze in San Francisco's Sunset District

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in San Francisco's Sunset District Thursday morning, according to the fire department.

The location of the blaze is 1749 22nd Ave., the fire department said.

One victim is being treated for burns and three homes have been affected, according to the fire department.

The 1700 block of 22nd Avenue has been evacuated.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.