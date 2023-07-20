Four arrested, charged with murder in April SF fatal shooting

Four people were arrested and charged with murder this week in connection to an April 23 fatal shooting in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Nkeosi Jackson, 22, of San Francisco, Malachi Lefiti, 22, of Oakland; Marilyn Sahugun-Lopez, 20, of Oakland; and Jeremiah Thomas, 21, of Suisun City were arrested Tuesday in different locales, the DA said.

The four suspects have been charged on multiple counts, including murder, in the April 23 shooting that killed an unidentified 23-year-old Suisun City man and injured two Sacramento County men, the DA said.

Lefiti and Jackson also face charges for being convicted felons in possession of a firearm along with gang enhancements, the DA said.

Thomas also has been charged with gang enhancements.

The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon at the San Francisco Hall of Justice. If convicted of all charges and allegations Jackson, Lefiti and Thomas face 50 years to life in prison and Sahugun-Lopez faces 26 years to life.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information should call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.