Fourth of July

Fourth of July Abortion Rights Protest at Ferry Building

Wearing green symbolizes the international color designated for abortion rights, said organizers with Rise Up for Abortion Rights Bay Area

By Bay City News

There will be one all-green event among dozens of red, white and blue gatherings for the July 4th holiday around the Bay Area on Monday.

Participants clad in green are expected at the July 4 "National Day of Protest--When Women Are Not Free" event, which starts at 5 p.m. at the Ferry Building in San Francisco.

Wearing green symbolizes the international color designated for abortion rights, said organizers with Rise Up for Abortion Rights Bay Area.

Some participants will wear 4th of July-themed costumes that express their anger at the Supreme Court's recent ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade, organizers said.

More information is available at https://riseup4abortionrights.org/july-4/

This article tagged under:

Fourth of JulySan FranciscoAbortion rightsFERRY BUILDING
