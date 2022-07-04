Fourth of July Abortion Rights Protest at Ferry Building

There will be one all-green event among dozens of red, white and blue gatherings for the July 4th holiday around the Bay Area on Monday.

Participants clad in green are expected at the July 4 "National Day of Protest--When Women Are Not Free" event, which starts at 5 p.m. at the Ferry Building in San Francisco.

Wearing green symbolizes the international color designated for abortion rights, said organizers with Rise Up for Abortion Rights Bay Area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some participants will wear 4th of July-themed costumes that express their anger at the Supreme Court's recent ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade, organizers said.

More information is available at https://riseup4abortionrights.org/july-4/