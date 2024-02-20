Gaza cease-fire demonstrators shut down streets in SF

Dozens of protesters Tuesday morning shut down the intersection of Market and Montgomery streets, as well as surrounding streets, in San Francisco to call for a cease-fire to the war in Gaza.
Sixteen protesters locked themselves down to a table blocking the intersection while others blocked the entrance to the One Post building.
Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.
