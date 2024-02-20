Israel-Hamas War

Gaza cease-fire demonstrators shut down streets in SF

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of protesters Tuesday morning shut down the intersection of Market and Montgomery streets, as well as surrounding streets, in San Francisco to call for a cease-fire to the war in Gaza.

Sixteen protesters locked themselves down to a table blocking the intersection while others blocked the entrance to the One Post building.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas WarSan Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us