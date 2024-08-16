San Francisco

Giant Race returns for 15th year, ending on the field at Oracle Park

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Giant Race, an annual fun run and fitness expo hosted by the San Francisco Giants, returns this Sunday to the city, with the finishing line on the field at Oracle Park.

The race, also sponsored by Alasa Airlines, features various routes covering 5K, 10K and half-marathon distances as well as a kids race. There's also an option to participate in a virtual race.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The weekend starts with a fitness expo on Saturday, with a focus on physical and mental health activities for the all ages.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSan Francisco Giants
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us