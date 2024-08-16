Giant Race returns for 15th year, ending on the field at Oracle Park

The Giant Race, an annual fun run and fitness expo hosted by the San Francisco Giants, returns this Sunday to the city, with the finishing line on the field at Oracle Park.

The race, also sponsored by Alasa Airlines, features various routes covering 5K, 10K and half-marathon distances as well as a kids race. There's also an option to participate in a virtual race.

The weekend starts with a fitness expo on Saturday, with a focus on physical and mental health activities for the all ages.

