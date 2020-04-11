Golden Gate Bridge Parking Lots Closed Easter Weekend to Prevent Overcrowding

The Golden Gate Bridge District announced Friday that it will close the south end parking lots and the Caltrans' Vista Point parking lot entrance this weekend to prevent overcrowding in light of the novel coronavirus.

The district has placed signage around the bridge's entrances encouraging travelers to continue practicing physical distancing and other coronavirus safety protocols.

Visitation at the bridge has significantly declined since San Francisco and other Bay Area jurisdictions implemented a regionwide shelter-in-place order in response to the virus. District officials encouraged Bay Area residents to continue following local safety guidelines and avoid crowded areas for the foreseeable future.

The south end parking lots are closed until 7 a.m. Monday while the Vista Point parking lot will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Information on the district's response to the virus can be found at goldengate.org/covid-19.