Warriors' Draymond Green made a quick - and sweet - pit stop during the championship parade in San Francisco Monday.

Green was caught on video at a local ice cream shop getting his fix -- which was worth hopping off the bus all his teammates were on celebrating.

Draymond stopped to get some ice cream during the parade 💀pic.twitter.com/clJxmgeB0U — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

"I just need some ice cream," he said.

No information yet on the flavor of choice.