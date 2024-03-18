San Francisco community holds vigil in honor of those killed in bus stop crash

Hundreds gathered in San Francisco’s West Portal community Monday night for a vigil in honor of the three people killed over the weekend when a driver crashed into them at a bus stop.

It happened outside of the West Portal Library Saturday.

“I think these sorts of tragedies bring us together, reminds us how precious life is,” said Howard Simon of San Francisco.

Friends of the victims were there and confirmed the victims are a family of four, with the crash killing the mother, father and toddler. The fourth person hit, a 3-month-old, survived the crash but faces life-threatening injuries.

The Brazilian consulate has confirmed one of the adult victims is a Brazilian national named Diego.

They wouldn't release any details about the other victims.

“A lot of stuff flying into the air, then milliseconds later, maybe even seconds, the man’s body in the air as well,” said Kax of San Francisco, who witnessed the crash. “Just experiencing and seeing and experiencing people’s facial expressions and emotions, the emotions of the crowd, because I’ve been feeling saddened, numb and lost.”

The driver, 78-year-old Mary Fong Lau is in custody at a local hospital and faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter, felony reckless driving, and additional traffic violations.

District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who represents West Portal, calls the incident devastating and says she’ll push for more reinforcements to keep residents safe.

“This intersection just needs a lot more signage, I think we need to slow people down. We need perhaps a stop light,” said Melgar.

Police are still investigating what caused the driver to crash into the bus stop in over the weekend.

It’s still an open investigation. Those that have any information that could help with the case are asked to contact SFPD.