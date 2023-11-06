JetBlue airplane collides with tug vehicle at SFO tarmac

A JetBlue airplane collided with a pushback tractor, or tug vehicle, on the SFO tarmac Monday.

The incident happened around 4 p.m.

SFO officials said the plane, bound for Boston, had just left the gate when the tug vehicle struck one of the plane's engines, damaging it.

Tug vehicles are used to pull airplanes out of the gate to prepare for takeoff.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The plane taxied back to the gate where the passengers were unloaded.

No one was hurt.