San Francisco

JetBlue airplane collides with tug vehicle at SFO tarmac

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A JetBlue airplane collided with a pushback tractor, or tug vehicle, on the SFO tarmac Monday.

The incident happened around 4 p.m.

SFO officials said the plane, bound for Boston, had just left the gate when the tug vehicle struck one of the plane's engines, damaging it. 

Tug vehicles are used to pull airplanes out of the gate to prepare for takeoff.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The plane taxied back to the gate where the passengers were unloaded.

No one was hurt.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoJetBlue
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us