Mayor Breed Announces Budget Plan to End Trans and Gender Nonconforming Homelessness by 2027

San Francisco Mayor London Breed released a plan on Tuesday to eliminate transgender homelessness by 2027.

Breed has added a plan to her two-year budget proposal to end homelessness that would include transgender and gender nonconforming (TGNC) San Franciscans, a spokesperson for her office said. The mayor claims any such action would make SF the first city in the United States to commit to ending homelessness for TGNC people.

The mayor's plan would create at least 150 long-term housing subsidies through the Flexible Housing Subsidy Pool (FHSP) program. A new permanent supportive housing site would also be acquired for trans youth with a focus on those at transition age. Breed would also earmark $6 million over two years for short-term rent subsidies, flexible financial assistance and support to build capacity among nonprofit providers. $500,000 would go to behavioral health services.

"Transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming people San Franciscans are 18 times more likely to experience homelessness compared to the general population," said Breed. "And we know that the rates are even higher for our minority trans communities."

The city estimates that there are roughly 400 TGNC residents experiencing homelessness at any given time in San Francisco.

The mayor's plan would be a collaborative effort between the Mayor's Office on Housing and Community Development, the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, the Department of Public Health, the Office of Transgender Initiatives and nonprofit organizations that serve TGNC residents.