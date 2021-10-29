Mayor Breed, Grammy Winner Santana Help Dedicate New Mural in Heart of Mission District

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Grammy winner Carlos Santana helped dedicate a new mural in the city's Mission District on Friday, depicting the famous Santana family.

The new mural is located at the BART 24th Street Station plaza and includes images of Santana, his parents Josefina and Jose Santana, his brother Jorge Santana, and Carlos Santana's son Salvador Santana.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A dedication ceremony was held in honor of Jorge Santana, singer of the Latin-rock group Malo, who passed away in September 2020, as the mural was in the works.

Both Jorge and Carlos Santana were born in Jalisco, Mexico but raised in the Mission District.

Through their music, both have helped "put San Francisco and the Bay Area on the map when it relates to Latin music," according to Breed.

"Today we dedicate this mural to the Santana family and we honor the legacy of his brother Jorge, who was an extraordinary musician," Breed said. "Thank you to the incredible, extraordinary, revolutionary artists who created this magic, this beautiful mural."

"I'm moved, I'm emotional. When I look at the mural I feel get a sense of peace and love. I'm beyond grateful," said Michelle Santana, Jorge Santana's daughter.

"There are no other BART stations like the ones in the Mission. We're surrounded by community, history, activism, and culture. And now, we have this profoundly impactful mural here at our doorsteps," said BART Board Director Bevan Dufty."

Carlos Santana thanked the community for the mural and said he hoped his family's story can continue to inspire future San Franciscans.

"I want triumph, victory and glory, that's what I want for each and every one of you," he said. "Each and every one of you is the sun."

Carlos Santana added that he'd like to see a yearly event happen in the Mission to bring together the community and "bring La Mision to another level where humans can make a difference. We need to validate each other."

The mural was created by local artists Crayone and Mark Bode, with sketch designs from Randolph Bowes and Jorge Santana.