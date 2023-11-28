Sister of Nima Momeni, man accused of killing Bob Lee, arrested in San Francisco

The sister of Nima Momeni, the man accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee, was arrested Monday in San Francisco on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run, according to police.

Khazar Momeni, 38, was arrested following a car crash in the area of Geary and Larkin streets, police said.

Responding officers located Khazar and witnesses, police said. Officers conducted an investigation and determined that Khazar was driving under the influence.

Khazar was booked into jail on the following charges: driving under the influence, hit-and-run, fail to drive within the lane, and failure to provide insurance at the scene of an accident, police said.

Khazar has been seen regularly in court during her brother Nima's appearances. He is facing murder charges in the death of Lee, founder of Cash App.