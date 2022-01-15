tsunami advisory

No Flooding Expected in SF Residential and Business Areas

Strong currents are expected off the coast for many hours

By Bay City News

Residential and business flooding is not expected in San Francisco, but people in San Francisco should stay out of the water and away from the beaches all day, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said Saturday morning.

The department earlier issued an advisory telling the public in San Francisco to move away from all San Francisco beaches, harbor or marina docks or piers.

The advisory is still in effect, but homes and businesses are not expected to be affected by flooding, the agency said. Strong currents are expected off the coast for many hours, according to the agency.

The National Weather Service on Saturday morning issued a Tsunami Advisory for coastal California including parts of the Bay Area following a large underwater volcanic eruption near the Tonga Islands Friday night.

