Ocean Beach Parking Lots Closed After 1,000 Celebrants Gather Saturday

Parking lots at Ocean Beach in San Francisco are closed Sunday following a large gathering there on Saturday, Mayor London Breed announced on her Facebook and Twitter accounts, expressing concern about the potential spread of COVID-19.

"Last night, over 1,000 people crowded on Ocean Beach to celebrate Burning Man," Breed wrote Sunday morning. "This was absolutely reckless and selfish. You are not celebrating. You are putting people's lives at risk. You are putting our progress at risk. No one is immune from spreading the virus."

Breed wrote that talk of people returning on Sunday prompted the closure order and she said law enforcement will be patrolling the area.

"We know people love Burning Man and people want to get together this weekend," she wrote. "But we all need to do our part. Stay home, stay safe."