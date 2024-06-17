Mayor Breed to officially open SFO's final phase of Harvey Milk Terminal 1

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Monday is set to cut the ribbon on San Francisco International Airport's final phase of the $2.5 billion Harvey Milk Terminal 1.

The final section features a new ticket counter area, a new mezzanine-level security checkpoint, two new gates, a new museum gallery, and a connecting walkway linking every SFO terminal behind security lines.

The project has been eight years in the making, and part of the construction shut down a couple lanes outside the terminal for some time.

Other additions include new concessions, shopping and retail, additional baggage claims areas and five more automated screening lanes.

Breed and other officials are expected to deliver brief remarks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The terminal is named for the former San Francisco supervisor and civil rights leader who was assassinated along with Mayor George Moscone by disgruntled supervisor Dan White in 1978.

Milk was the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California.