Patrols Boosted Around Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco

High-profile crimes in one area of San Francisco have caught the attention of a city supervisor, and she’s responding with hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional security.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani said security is her number one priority, and the crimes making headlines at places like the Palace of Fine Arts, have got to stop.

On Nov. 9, two wedding photographers were robbed in separate attacks there and now, the city is calling in the cops.

“Every day I hear from San Franciscans who are concerned about crime in our city, and I take this issue extremely seriously,” said Stefani in a statement.

So does Jose Morales, who visits the area with his family.

“We live in one of the most beautiful areas in the world, so why not have a little extra boost in security and let everyone know it‘s safe to come here?” he said.

The nearby shopping area that includes Chestnut Street is also getting more patrols.

In addition to the increased police presence, supervisor Stefani came up with $300,000 for seven-days-a-week police community ambassadors.

All of which is appreciated by local merchants, like the folks at City Optix.

“I think an increase in police activity that’ll reduce crime, and bring back shoppers and help us recover, which is always good,” said Daniel Sandoval of City Optix.

Police Chief Bill Scott is also promising increased police presence not only in the Fillmore, Pacific Heights and other high traffic areas, but also in residential areas.

“We’re going to feel more safe because all the break-ins happening, so hopefully with police around it’s going to be better,” said Selma Sosa of San Francisco.