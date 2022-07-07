Group Protests PG&E's Safety Certificate in San Francisco

Protesters gathered in San Francisco Thursday to support a resolution that calls for Governor Gavin Newsom to revoke PG&E’s safety certificate.

That would enable a new operator to run the city’s power grid.

After repeated equipment failures, which have contributed to historic wildfires, San Francisco's supervisors supported putting the resolution before the full board.

If the supervisors approve the resolution to withhold PG&E’s safety certificate, it'll be sent to the governor's desk, although it's not clear the governor can legally revoke a safety certificate.

In a statement, the utility said in part, “Our 2022 wildfire mitigation plan outlines the bold, comprehensive set of actions we're taking to continue providing safe and reliable energy amid a changing climate and evolving wildfire threat.”